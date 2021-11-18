Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    CBS Sports Predicts Steelers Lose Kenny Pickett to Browns

    Time to start imaging Kenny Pickett in a Cleveland Browns uniform.
    If you're rooting for Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, you're going to want to look away. In the latest CBS Sports Mock Draft, the Cleveland Browns give up on Baker Mayfield and land the star passer. 

    “This is controversial, we get it,” said CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson. “But if the Browns don't want to pay Baker Mayfield north of $35 million a year on a long-term deal, they could look to the draft. Pickett has been lights out this season and has ascended from Day 3 pick to likely hearing his name called in Round 1.”

    The two other CBS Sports analysts say the Steelers miss out on Pickett as well. Chris Trapasso has the quarterback going to Denver with the 14th pick and Josh Edwards says Pickett will slide to 22nd with the New Orleans Saints, one pick after the Steelers. 

    Edwards and Wilson have the Steelers drafting offensive linemen in the first round with Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning and Mississippi tackle Charles Cross.  Trapasso says the Steelers do find a quarterback in Cincinnati senior Desmond Ridder. 

