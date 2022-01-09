Ben Roethlisberger Petitions for NFL to Give T.J. Watt Another Half-Sack

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback wants to see T.J. Watt as the sole record holder.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn't satisfied with T.J. Watt tying the NFL single-season sack record, he's trying to make sure Watt broke it.

Roethlisberger said coming into his press conference that the NFL should give Watt another half-sack after the game. He then mentioned it again, and again, and again, finishing his last three media questions with a plea to the NFL to award Watt the NFL record.

Watt did force a fumble and was a part of another sack during the first half. However, a penalty on Cam Heyward during the play eliminated the half-sack.

