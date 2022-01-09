Steelers Have Playoff Pulse Heading Into Sunday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers need anyone to win in the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Sunday Night Football matchup.

After the Steelers win over the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars defeat of the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh simply needs the Chargers or Raiders to win in order to earn the final AFC Wildcard spot.

A tie would send the Chargers and Raiders to the postseason and leave out the Steelers.

"We still have a pulse," Watt said. "You get us into the dance, anything can happen and that's kinda we're were at right now. Hungrier than ever. Want to continue to play football. Want to continue to make plays."

The Steelers would head into the postseason as the seventh seed with a 9-7-1 record. They'll play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wildcard Round.

Pittsburgh lost 36-10 to the Chiefs in Week 16.

"Man, we've got a lot of warts. But we're here," Tomlin said. "That's been our position since September. I'm just appreciative of that mental fortitude being displayed by those men in that locker room."

Chargers-Raiders kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The Steelers admitted they paid attention to the Jaguars-Colts game during their own. Chances are they'll be glued to tonight's matchup as well.

