Ben Roethlisberger Takes Us Through Week With COVID

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he wasn't expecting to find out he had COVID-19 when he called the team doctor last weekend.

Roethlisberger self-reported cold symptoms on Saturday before the Steelers' Week 10 game with the Detroit Lions. The quarterback says he was simply implying he shouldn't go to the team hotel because he didn't want to get anyone sick but instead found out he had the virus.

"I got a lot of credit for self-reporting," Roethlisberger said. "I really just called our trainer John Norwick and told him I wasn't feeling well. ... figured I just had a little bug."

Roethlisberger said his symptoms were strongest Saturday into Sunday when he had a fever. He threw with a trainer on Friday once he received his first negative test and completed the NFL's three-day ramp-up period.

"It's a crazy process," Roethlisberger said."... You're just taking tests and hoping everyday that it's negative. It's an interesting process."

"The MVP of the week is my wife because it was not easy for my kids to be home, for me to be home; a grumpy husband that probably wants to be at football," Roethlisberger continued. "I had to be the backup substitute teacher."

The Steelers worked with Mason Rudolph as the starter throughout the week but Roethlisberger kept in constant contact with offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan.

The hope throughout the week was that the 39-year-old would start at quarterback and he continued to prepare as such while at home. A process that ended in him taking the field against the Chargers.

"It's tough not getting practice perspectives," Roethlisberger said. "Watching practice from behind. I know I don't always participate in practice but at least you're there and you can see it first-hand. It's different watching it on film at night."

