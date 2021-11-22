Steelers Leave L.A. With Three Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers added more injuries against the Chargers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers left Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers with three injuries, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin spoke after the 41-37 loss and listed lineman J.C. Hassenauer, cornerback Arthur Maulet and tight end Eric Ebron as three players dealing with injuries from the game.

Hassenauer left in the first quarter with a pectoral injury. Maulet was evaluated for a concussion and a neck injury. Tomlin said it was possible Maulet returned at some point during the game. And finally, Ebron is being looked at for a knee injury.

Rookie running back Najee Harris was also off the field for some time while being evaluated for a concussion. He suffered a blow to the head in the fourth quarter but eventually returned after being taken to the locker room.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Comeback Falls Shorts vs. Chargers

J.C. Hassenauer Injured vs. Chargers

Eric Ebron Suffers Injury vs. Chargers

Najee Harris Predicts Steelers Rookies Bounce Back vs. Chargers

Film Room: Big Ben Leads NFL in Go Routes