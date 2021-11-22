Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Steelers Leave L.A. With Three Injuries

    The Pittsburgh Steelers added more injuries against the Chargers.
    The Pittsburgh Steelers left Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers with three injuries, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. 

    Tomlin spoke after the 41-37 loss and listed lineman J.C. Hassenauer, cornerback Arthur Maulet and tight end Eric Ebron as three players dealing with injuries from the game. 

    Hassenauer left in the first quarter with a pectoral injury. Maulet was evaluated for a concussion and a neck injury. Tomlin said it was possible Maulet returned at some point during the game. And finally, Ebron is being looked at for a knee injury. 

    Rookie running back Najee Harris was also off the field for some time while being evaluated for a concussion. He suffered a blow to the head in the fourth quarter but eventually returned after being taken to the locker room. 

