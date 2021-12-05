Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers OL B.J. Finney Leaves Ravens Game With Injury

    The Pittsburgh Steelers lose another offensive lineman.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard B.J. Finney suffered a back injury in the team's first drive and will not return to the game.

    Finney was taken into the medical tent following the Steelers' opening drive as he was evaluated by trainers. Following several minutes in the tent, he was taken into the tunnel 

    The Steelers turned to John Leglue at left guard following the injury. They're remaining backup linemen are Zach Banner, who replaced Dan Moore Jr. following an injury, and Chaz Green.

    Green was called up from the practice squad for the Ravens game. He's listed as a tackle on the roster. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Steelers Inactives vs. Ravens

    5 Things to Expect: Steelers vs. Ravens

    Ben Roethlisberger Playing Final Season With Steelers

    Cam Heyward Still Active Against Ravens

    Can Steelers Beat the Ravens?

    USATSI_13483573_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers OL B.J. Finney Leaves Ravens Game With Injury

    14 seconds ago
    USATSI_15453017_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ravens Inactives vs. Steelers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17250759_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Ravens

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17122232_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Two Steelers Fined by NFL for Week 12 Penalties

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_10490661_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers vs. Ravens: How to Watch/Listen

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17139091_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    5 Things to Expect: Steelers vs. Ravens

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16766552_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Playing Final Season With Steelers

    Dec 4, 2021
    USATSI_16788583_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Cam Heyward Still Active for Ravens Game

    Dec 4, 2021