Steelers OL B.J. Finney Leaves Ravens Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard B.J. Finney suffered a back injury in the team's first drive and will not return to the game.
Finney was taken into the medical tent following the Steelers' opening drive as he was evaluated by trainers. Following several minutes in the tent, he was taken into the tunnel
The Steelers turned to John Leglue at left guard following the injury. They're remaining backup linemen are Zach Banner, who replaced Dan Moore Jr. following an injury, and Chaz Green.
Green was called up from the practice squad for the Ravens game. He's listed as a tackle on the roster.
