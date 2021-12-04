Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Steelers DT Cam Heyward Still Active for Ravens Game

    The Pittsburgh Steelers still have their defensive star available.
    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is dealing with an undisclosed illness. It's not COVID-19 related but did hold him out of practice on Friday.

    According to reports from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Heyward is in question for Sunay's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but there was good news on Saturday. 

    Heyward headed into the weekend without an injury tag, which left the Steelers until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to change his status. That deadline has come and gone and Heyward remains active for the game.

    The Steelers had three players test positive for COVID-19 throughout the week on both the offensive and defensive line. Heyward was scene taking extra precautions, including wearing a mask during interviews and when not practicing. 

    The University of Pittsburgh football team, who shares a practice facility with the Steelers, had the flu spread throughout their team this week as well. 

    If the Steelers keep Heyward off the field, it will be announced when they release their inactives for the Ravens game. As of now, however, things look promising that he'll play. 

