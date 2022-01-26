Skip to main content
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders Interview Steelers Pro Scouting Coordinator for GM Job

A second Pittsburgh Steelers front office executive has interviewed with an outside team.

Pittsburgh Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt becomes the team's second front office member to be interviewed for an outside position. 

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hunt interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders this week for their open general manager job. 

Hunt's job duties with the Steelers is overseeing trades and free agent signings. In recent years, that has included safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and Montravius Adams. 

Hunt and vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan are expected to be the top candidates for the Steelers GM position after Kevin Colbert's expected retirement this spring. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mason Rudolph

Read More

JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Chiefs? Here's What We Know

Top 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Can Anchor Steelers O-Line

Steelers Draft Narrative Shifting in Latest Mock Drafts

Aaron Rodgers Comments Leave Door Open for Steelers

Steelers Best Option is Their Only Option for Defensive Coordinator

USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres
News

Raiders Interview Steelers Pro Scouting Coordinator for GM Job

1 minute ago
USATSI_17449121_168388034_lowres (1)
News

T.J. Watt Named PFWA Defensive Player of the Year

17 minutes ago
Untitled design (23)
News

Stephen A. Smith Blasts Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

3 hours ago
USATSI_17518238_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Chiefs? Here's What We Know

5 hours ago
USATSI_13548561_168388034_lowres
News

Keith Butler Unsure if Stephon Tuitt Will Return to Steelers in 2022

21 hours ago
USATSI_15376331_168388034_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Accuses Buccaneers of Bribing Him to Enter Mental Health Treatment

21 hours ago
USATSI_17509352_168388034_lowres
News

Two Steelers Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

Jan 25, 2022
USATSI_11603549_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers to Interview Saints Assistant for Defensive Coordinator Job

Jan 25, 2022