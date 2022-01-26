Raiders Interview Steelers Pro Scouting Coordinator for GM Job

A second Pittsburgh Steelers front office executive has interviewed with an outside team.

Pittsburgh Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt becomes the team's second front office member to be interviewed for an outside position.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hunt interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders this week for their open general manager job.

Hunt's job duties with the Steelers is overseeing trades and free agent signings. In recent years, that has included safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and Montravius Adams.

Hunt and vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan are expected to be the top candidates for the Steelers GM position after Kevin Colbert's expected retirement this spring.

