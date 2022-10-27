Report: Steelers WR Calvin Austin to Undergo Surgery on Foot Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the decision to shut down rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin for the remainder of the season as his 21-day return window from Injured Reserve expired.
The decision caused instant and strong reactions from fans about not getting the speedster on the field after becoming a highlight reel during training camp. Now, more information has emerged about the situation, as Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac reports Austin will undergo surgery on his foot after he aggravated the injury.
Austin hurt his foot the day before the team's first preseason game. He returned to practice for roughly two weeks before not being on the field for the rest of his ramp-up period.
The fourth-round pick is still going to be a fan favorite next summer, and should get another opportunity to prove himself for this club in 2023. For now, he'll work on healing from an untimely injury in his rookie season.
