Cam and Connor Heyward Are Already Hilarious Together

These two already make the Pittsburgh Steelers more fun to watch.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have four sets of brothers on their roster, but none are as entertaining as the Heywards. Since the selection of Connor in the sixth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Cam has been loving the extra time with his sibling. And fans have to love watching them.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't draft Connor because of his brother, but it's tough to believe that right now. Not because of their last name, but because these two are hilarious together.

Connor had some fun with Cam on draft day when he got the call from Tomlin. Cam said he's not worried because "there's plenty of time for hazing" when Connor gets to camp.

This wasn't the first time these two have gone back-and-forth, though. Cam played a prank on his brother a few years back when he convinced Connor he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

"I called Connor [the night I signed my extension in 2020] and was like 'I just got traded. I got traded to Baltimore,'" Cam said on ESPN. "And he was in shock. He was mad at me."

These two will spend the next few years in a locker room together, and you can only imagine the antics that will happen.

The Heywards might be all business on the football field, but Cam has never hide his personality with the media. Now he has his little brother to mess with why he's in the spotlight.

