Steelers Bring in Two Candidates For Second-Round GM Interviews

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin their second-round of general manager interviews, starting with candidates from the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Steelers will bring in Titans' Ryan Cowden and Buccaneers' John Spytek, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Cowden just finished his 22nd season in the NFL and sixth with the Titans where he oversees the scouting department, both college and pro, including advance scouting, free agency preparation, and evaluation of players in the NFL and all other professional leagues.

Spytek has spent 18 years in the NFL, including the last six seasons with the Buccaneers, being promoted from director to VP in 2021. Prior to Tampa Bay, he spent time with the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions in their scouting departments.

With the NFL Draft behind them, current GM Kevin Colbert is officially "retired" but will act as serving general manager until the team fills the position. The Steelers brought in over a dozen candidates for first-round interviews.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Making Sense of George Pickens and Calvin Austin Selection

Steelers Sound Like Stephon Tuitt Will Return Soon

NFL Analyst Loves Steelers Draft Class

Will Steelers Start Kenny Pickett Over Mitchell Trubisky?

Steelers Draft Recap, Kazee Signing, Bush Departure

Kenny Pickett the Favorite to Win Steelers Starting QB Job

4 Bold Predictions About Steelers Rookie Class