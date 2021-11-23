Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Steelers DT Cam Heyward Avoids Suspension for Justin Herbert Punch

    The Pittsburgh Steelers captain said the hit had not malicious intent.
    Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackling Cameron Heyward is likely avoiding suspension and will only receive a fine for his hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Heyward will not be suspended for what appeared to be a punch to Herbert's stomach. Instead, the NFL will review the play in discussion of a fine. 

    Heyward apologized after the game saying he didn't mean for it to look like a punch. 

    "I know it looks worse than it is in slow motion," Heyward said. "I'm sorry if I did anything to offend anybody. I wish I said more to Justin after it but there was nothing behind it."

