All Steelers

Former Steelers WR Facing Critical Year

Former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool has a lot to prove this year.

Stephen Thompson

Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) runs the ball as Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel (20) pressures during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) runs the ball as Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel (20) pressures during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports / Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has arrived at a critical point in his career. He's failed to live up to the hype his outstanding first two seasons in the NFL created and now, he'll have to fight to keep his spot on a professional roster.

Claypool, a former second-round pick of the Steelers in 2020, was tagged as one of nine NFL veterans with "the most to prove" by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, who thinks Claypool needs some strong performances in OTAs to avoid becoming a cut candidate.

"While the Bills' receiver room isn't an all-star group of established players, Claypool's contract makes him an easy cut candidate if he can't reestablish himself as a high-upside option," Knox wrote. "Standout performances during OTAs could give Claypool the inside track to a complementary role, while a series of poor outings could have him on the bubble before camp even begins."

Knox thinks the Buffalo Bills present a good situation for Claypool, who is looking to channel his talent and athleticism into some more production on the field (he's accounted for just 22 receptions and 217 yards since leaving Pittsburgh). But the Bills have loaded up on receivers after losing Stefon Diggs this offseason, making the job that much more difficult for Claypool.

"Claypool is looking to revitalize his career on a one-year, $1.1 million deal that only includes $25,000 guaranteed," Knox wrote. "In Buffalo, Claypool will get to perform with a top-tier quarterback in Josh Allen. However, he's also facing long odds just to make the team. Buffalo parted with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason but also brought in the likes of Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie first-round pick Keon Coleman. Buffalo's No. 3 receiver from last season, Khalil Shakir, is also in the mix."

There's a path back to being a starter in the NFL for Claypool, but it's a tough road to trek. He'll need to recapture the magic of his first seasons as a professional to win the competition he's facing right now.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 