Former Steelers WR Facing Critical Year
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has arrived at a critical point in his career. He's failed to live up to the hype his outstanding first two seasons in the NFL created and now, he'll have to fight to keep his spot on a professional roster.
Claypool, a former second-round pick of the Steelers in 2020, was tagged as one of nine NFL veterans with "the most to prove" by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, who thinks Claypool needs some strong performances in OTAs to avoid becoming a cut candidate.
"While the Bills' receiver room isn't an all-star group of established players, Claypool's contract makes him an easy cut candidate if he can't reestablish himself as a high-upside option," Knox wrote. "Standout performances during OTAs could give Claypool the inside track to a complementary role, while a series of poor outings could have him on the bubble before camp even begins."
Knox thinks the Buffalo Bills present a good situation for Claypool, who is looking to channel his talent and athleticism into some more production on the field (he's accounted for just 22 receptions and 217 yards since leaving Pittsburgh). But the Bills have loaded up on receivers after losing Stefon Diggs this offseason, making the job that much more difficult for Claypool.
"Claypool is looking to revitalize his career on a one-year, $1.1 million deal that only includes $25,000 guaranteed," Knox wrote. "In Buffalo, Claypool will get to perform with a top-tier quarterback in Josh Allen. However, he's also facing long odds just to make the team. Buffalo parted with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason but also brought in the likes of Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie first-round pick Keon Coleman. Buffalo's No. 3 receiver from last season, Khalil Shakir, is also in the mix."
There's a path back to being a starter in the NFL for Claypool, but it's a tough road to trek. He'll need to recapture the magic of his first seasons as a professional to win the competition he's facing right now.
