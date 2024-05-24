Steelers Named Landing Spot for Giants CB
The Pittsburgh Steelers return a defense from 2023 that ranked 7th in Pro Football Focus' metrics.
With the departure of Patrick Peterson, there is a whole in the cornerback room. Joey Porter Jr. had a stellar rookie campaign and should be a key impact player for seasons to come, and Donte Jackson and Darius Rush are both suitable candidates to contribute. But the Steelers are still on the market for a cornerback, and Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team believes the best candidate for the Steelers is Adoree' Jackson.
Last season, Jackson played 608 snaps at the outside position and over 100 in the slot. Jackson struggled last season with the New York Giants, earning a PFF grade of 48.6 -- the worst of his career. The previous two seasons with the Giants were more fruitful -- Jackson had above-average PFF grade over 70. That includes his career-best coverage grade of 80.9 in 2021.
Mosher wrote that Jackson could blossom in the right situation, and that the Steelers are it.
"Pittsburgh will be in the market for a slot cornerback this offseason, and there are some rumblings the team could bring back Cameron Sutton ... [Donte] Jackson could be a slot option, but moving him there would create a massive hole at right cornerback," Mosher wrote. "One player who could make sense in Pittsburgh is Adoree' Jackson. He is a man-to-man cornerback with some inside-outside flexibility. He’s played most of his career on the outside but has some slot experience from his days at USC and early on with the Titans.
"Jackson has struggled to stay healthy but is a quality player in the right situation. He was overmatched as the Giants' No. 1 cornerback. Still, he could be a solid No. 2 cornerback on the right defense at this stage of his career. Pittsburgh could really use another starting-caliber cornerback on the cheap, and Jackson might be the best potential fit on the market."
Jackson could certainly be a good depth piece and veteran presence in the Steelers' cornerback room. Another candidate the Steelers could look at for a cornerback is the Xavien Howard, former Miami Dolphins Pro-Bowler.
