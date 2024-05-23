Report: Steelers Sign Former Chiefs RB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly bolstered their running backs room with the addition of a veteran rusher from the reigning Super Bowl Champions.
According to a report from Sports Trust Advisors, the Steelers have signed former New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs tailback, La'Mical Perine. Details of his deal with the Steelers have yet to be announced.
Perine has 340 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 94 carries to his name over 17 games - one of which was a start - in his three-year career. His best year came as a rookie, when he amassed 232 yards and both of his scoring runs after being picked in the fourth-round by the Jets. He's shown some flashes as a pass-catcher as well.
The Steelers have a deep running backs room led by Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren that Perine is now a part of. Cordarrelle Patterson, Daijun Edwards and Jonathan Ward give the team some depth and reserve/futures contract signee Aaron Shampklin is battling for a roster spot as well. It will be a tall order for Perine to make the 53-man roster but he'll get his chances to prove himself in OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Former Steelers QB Could Steal Starting Job
- Former Falcons WR Lands on Steelers IR
- New Steelers Trade Target Could be Emerging
- Steelers CB Cory Trice Gives Positive Injury Update
- Watch: Justin Fields Shows Off Impressive Footwork