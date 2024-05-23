Former Steelers QB Could Steal Starting Job
PITTSBURGH -- Following a strong finish as the first option for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 season, quarterback Mason Rudolph was dealt to the Tennessee Titans. He became the backup quarterback behind second-year quarterback Will Levis.
Some people, however, think that his positioning within the team is bound to change.
Brad Gagnon, a writer for Bleacher Report, believes that he is one of six backups in the NFL with a chance to become a "household name" during the 2024 season.
First, Gagnon cites Levis' low passing percentage and general inconsistency before explaining why he believes Rudolph has a shot.
"Levis started hot with 130-plus passer ratings in two of his first four games, but he completed fewer than 60 percent of his passes in his final five starts and posted a sub-80 rating." Gagnon said. "He likely won't be able to keep the starting role long if that continues into 2024."
"Mason Rudolph might not have done much overall during his six years in Pittsburgh, but the talent is there and he's still only 28 years of age." Gagnon said. "What's more, he's coming off a short stretch with the Steelers in which he was pretty impressive in 2023. The odds might still not be in his favor, but wilder things happen in this league every year."
In three starts with the Steelers in 2023, Rudolph amassed a 3-0 record. Rudolph threw for 719 yards and three touchdowns. The only worrying statistic was his fumbles, of which he also had three across limited playing time.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Former Falcons WR Lands on Steelers IR
- New Steelers Trade Target Could be Emerging
- Steelers CB Cory Trice Gives Positive Injury Update
- Watch: Justin Fields Shows Off Impressive Footwork
- Steelers Opponent Suffers Massive Blow Ahead of Season