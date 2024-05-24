Former Steelers QB Outperforming Jalen Hurts With Eagles
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Kenny Pickett after the former first-round pick asked for a trade following the addition of Russell Wilson. The trade sent him to Philadelphia, where he'll begin working as the backup to Jalen Hurts.
But so far, Pickett looks like the star. According to All Eagles' Ed Kracz, Pickett is outperforming Hurts during Organized Team Activities, showcasing his accuracy when working as the QB2.
"The backup quarterback looked sharp, sharper than Jalen Hurts, to be honest. Hurts was on the money on his first two seven-on-seven throws, hitting A.J. Brown on a quick inside slant then following up with a nice sideline throw about 15 yards downfield. Pickett, though, was consistently on target. The Eagles can win games with him if something happens to Hurts," Kracz writes.
Pickett is the backup in Philadelphia, and no matter how impressive he looks during the offseason, there's almost no room for him to earn the starting job over Hurts on the Eagles roster. That being said, he could continue to shine and make a name for himself in Philadelphia, potentially opening the door for another team to view him as a starter and try to land him via trade.
In Pittsburgh, Russell Wilson remains the QB1 with Justin Fields working behind him. But according to Fields, there's more of a competition that the Steelers let on between the two.
