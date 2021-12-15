Checking in on James Conner From Boots on the Ground in Arizona

We have eyes and ears in Arizona to check in on James Conner during his career year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and running back James Conner couldn't keep the ball rolling after a Pro Bowl year to kick off his time as a starter.

Conner spent his first four years in the NFL with the Steelers. During that time, he played 50 games, including 33 starts, rushed for 2,302 yards and 22 touchdowns.

In his final years, however, Conner couldn't find much success behind the Steelers offensive line. In 2020, the Pitt graduate played just 11 games and rushed for 721 yards and six touchdowns. The year before, he played 10 games, rushing for 464 yards and four scores.

His first season in Arizona is different. After signing a one-year, $1.75 million deal, Conner stepped into a shared backfield with Chase Edmunds and began working as the team's redzone threat.

After an injury to Edmunds, the 26-year-old became the Cardinals' full-time runner, and has turned his fifth NFL season into, what many believe, could be another Pro Bowl year.

Conner has 661 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns this season. Things seems good and the running back seems happy.

Donnie Druin has boots on the ground out in Arizona to tell us exactly how Conner is doing with the Cardinals and what he's been like on and off the field this season.

