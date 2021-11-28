Steelers vs. Bengals: How to Watch/Listen

Don't miss any of the action between the Pittsburgh Steelers an Cincinnati Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers look to tie the season series with the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC North foes battle in Week 12.

The Steelers are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers while the Bengals moved to second place in the division after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cincy got the best of Pittsburgh in Week 3, but the Steelers have some extra help this time around. T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Diontae Johnson will all play after missing the first matchup between these two teams.

Second place in the AFC North is on the line at John Brown Stadium this Sunday. Don't miss a snap.

How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

Game information: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Current Records: Steelers (5-4-1), Bengals (6-4)

Date/Time: Sunday, November 28, 2021 @ 1:00 pm

Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati Ohio

Streaming: Fubo TV

TV: CBS

Radio: Steelers Radio Network

Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 (-110) | Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+155) | Cincinnati (-188)

Total: Over 43.5 (-110) | Under 43.5 (-110)

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Place Eric Ebron, J.C. Hassenauer on IR

Steelers vs. Bengals Preview: What's New? What Changes?

Najee Harris Talks About Thanksgiving at Mike Tomlin's

Chase Claypool Details Lingering Toe Injury

Former Steelers LB Slams Devin Bush