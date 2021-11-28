Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Steelers vs. Bengals: How to Watch/Listen

    Don't miss any of the action between the Pittsburgh Steelers an Cincinnati Bengals.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers look to tie the season series with the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC North foes battle in Week 12. 

    The Steelers are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers while the Bengals moved to second place in the division after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. 

    Cincy got the best of Pittsburgh in Week 3, but the Steelers have some extra help this time around. T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Diontae Johnson will all play after missing the first matchup between these two teams. 

    Second place in the AFC North is on the line at John Brown Stadium this Sunday. Don't miss a snap. 

    How to Watch/Listen and Betting Lines:

    Game information: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
    Current Records: Steelers (5-4-1), Bengals (6-4)
    Date/Time: Sunday, November 28, 2021 @ 1:00 pm
    Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati Ohio

    Streaming: Fubo TV
    TV: CBS
    Radio: Steelers Radio Network

    Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 (-110) | Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (-110)
    Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+155) | Cincinnati (-188)
    Total: Over 43.5 (-110) | Under 43.5 (-110)

