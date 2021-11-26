Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Najee Harris Talks About Thanksgiving at Mike Tomlin's

    The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie headed over to his head coaches house for the holiday.
    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris didn't get to spend Thanksgiving with his family but had a seat at Mike Tomlin's house. 

    Harris told reporters that he and other teammates spent the holiday with the Tomlin's. The first-round pick is from the Bay Area in California and said it was "different" not getting to spend time with his family but he enjoyed his time with his head coach.

    "It was good to be in a new city on the holidays and spend time with my team and coaches and talk about stuff other than football," Harris said. "It's a good boning experience."

    Harris joked that he didn't need to bring anything to contribute to the food and mentioned there were a few players who got to enjoy the holiday together. 

