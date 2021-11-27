Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Steelers Place Eric Ebron, J.C. Hassenauer on IR

    The Pittsburgh Steelers add two players to their injured reserve list.
    PITTSBURGH— The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed tight end Eric Ebron and offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer on Injured Reserve, the team announced. 

    Ebron and Hassenauer were both injured during the Los Angeles Chargers game. Ebron hurt his knee and Hassenauer his pectoral. 

    The Steelers will turn to Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry at tight end. They promoted Kevin Rader to the 53-man roster to add depth to the position in Ebron's absence.

    Hassenauer was replacing Kevin Dotson at left guard when he was injured. Dotson is also on IR with a high-ankle sprain. The Steelers will turn to B.J. Finney and Joe Haeg at guard and have elevated John Leglue from the practice squad.

