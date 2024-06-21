Steelers Claim Defensive Lineman
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still adding to their roster in anticipation of training camp. The team made another move in the dead of summer, adding some reinforcements to their defensive line.
Per the NFL transaction sheet, the Steelers acquired defensive tackle Willington Previlon. The 27-year-old DT was waived by the Atlanta Falcons, allowing Pittsburgh to claim him for their roster. With the move, the Steelers are over the 90-man roster limit and must make a corresponding move before training camp.
Previlon is a career practice squad lineman. He has been in the NFL since the 2020 season, where he caught on as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. After a lone season in Green Bay, he was claimed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He bounced between the Buccaneers' active roster, practice squad, and free agency over the next two years before being waived again. He made a two-month pit stop with the Dallas Cowboys before the Atlanta Falcons scooped him up.
Throughout his four seasons in the NFL, Previlon has failed to make an impact on the field. He hasn't appeared in a regular season game and has no career tackles or sacks.
With the Steelers, he is likely to be another camp body, if he makes it to training camp at all. Their roster currently exceeds the 90-man roster limit, so Previlon may be shown the door before receiving a helmet at training camp.
It's also possible there is some untapped potential the Steelers are detecting. They still need younger defensive linemen behind veterans Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi. If Previlon can perform in training camp, there could be a spot up for grabs on the Steelers' final 53-man roster.
