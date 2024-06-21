Steelers LB Predicted To Win Award
PITTSBURGH -- Every season that T.J. Watt plays the Pittsburgh Steelers are in for something special. Watt is the best edge rusher in the NFL, and at age 30 he isn't slowing down. He was recently named the fifth-best player in the league in a CBS Sports ranking of NFL players, continuing his reputation as an elite plyer in the league.
After 19 sacks in 2023, Watt is poised for another dominant season with the Steelers. Watt believes he is the best defensive player in the league and wants to be recognized appropriately. Some think he has a strong chance to win his second Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award in 2024.
One of those people is Sports Illustrated writer Connor Orr. He released an article with 100 bold claims for the 2024 season and discussed the Steelers throughout. Touching on Watt, he believes Watt will have a monster season and unseat Myles Garrett for DPOY.
"With more stability at the quarterback position, the Steelers will be playing ahead more often than not, despite an absolutely absurd and rigorous back-end schedule that has them taking on all of their division rivals in the final weeks of the year," Orr wrote. "The AFC North remains the best division in football because of its stockpile of finalists for the award."
Despite this being a "bold claim," Orr's reasoning is solid. It's most likely that either Watt, Garrett, or Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys will win the award in 2024.
The case for Watt is stronger than it was in 2023. The team should be more successful on offense with Russell Wilson or Justin Fields under center. If so, the defense will be in a much better position. The team has often played from behind over the past two years with the defense needing to force a turnover or maintain a tie game. Despite this, Watt has put up impressive numbers.
This season should be different for the Steelers. An improved offense will allow the defense to play from an advantageous position. This could benefit the Steelers and Watt greatly by giving him more opportunities to take risks and attack the opposing quarterback. If he can do that, Orr's claim for the pass rusher will be anything but bold.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Insider Claims Steelers Unhappy About Hard Knocks
- Steelers Misjudged on Top Players List
- Huge Deal Seals Fate of Steelers RB
- Insider Pushes Back on QB Criticism
- Former Steelers WR Attempting NFL Comeback