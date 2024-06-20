Steelers Insider Pushes Back on QB Criticism
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the dead of the summer break. Minicamp and organized team activities have come and gone and training camp is still a few weeks away.
With nothing happening on the field, the conversations off it tend to become wilder and wilder. One of the biggest storylines after the team's minicamp was that newly acquired quarterback Justin Fields struggled. Team insider Ray Fittipaldo and Mark Kaboly shared observations and reports from team sessions that highlighted the already-known accuracy issues, and the buzz has grown like wildfire.
Kaboly feels the narrative around Fields is off base and his words are being taken out of context. He recently appeared on the Locked on Steelers podcast, hosted by Chris Carter, to set the record straight. The two discussed OTA's and minicamp in detail and eventually discussed the team's quarterback situation. Speaking about Fields, Kaboly clarified what he meant to convey with his minicamp reports.
"His accuracy has been inconsistent," he stated. "I didn't say terrible, I said inconsistent."
Kaboly doubled down on his thoughts on Fields by discussing the inconsistencies further. He and Carter discussed the scouting report on Fields. They both agreed that Fields' deficiencies are well documented and that the Steelers knew them well before trading for him. Because of this, it wasn't a surprise to see these issues pop up during OTA's.
"There were times when he threw a rocket ball and you'd be like, 'wow, this guy's unbelievable," he said. "Then a couple plays later you'd be like 'where was that intended for?'"
Kaboly was most irritated by people taking his recent articles and comments as an insult towards Fields. It wasn't his intention, he tells Carter, but rather an attempt to point out his observations. Speaking to Carter, Kaboly discussed why he doesn't use terms like "struggle" this early in the process.
"I would never use the word struggle when it comes to OTA's and minicamp," he said. "That's stuff you're just trying to learn and get some reps right there."
Despite the need to improve, the Steelers believe in Fields long-term regardless if he starts week one of the 2024 season. He may not any games this season if Russell Wilson is healthy, but that doesn't eliminate the possibility of Fields becoming the man for Pittsburgh in 2025 and beyond. There are more details to work out, like his contract after the upcoming season, but if the team wants him around they will make it happen. In the meantime, Fields must keep improving to carve out his role with the Steelers.
