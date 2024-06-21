Insider Claims Steelers Unhappy About Hard Knocks
PITTSBURGH -- The NFL made national news when they announced the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the AFC North would be featured on HBO and NFL Films' flagship program, Hard Knocks. This will be the first time in the 20+ year history of the show that the Steelers will be one of the teams highlighted.
For many, the news is exciting for their franchise. The series will follow the Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns during the dog days of the NFL season. It should make for captivating and entertaining television.
Inside the Steelers' facilities, however, they are not singing the same tune. According to team insiders and sources close to the team, the Steelers are unhappy about being on the show. They preferred avoiding the show for this long and wanted to keep it that way.
Insider Ray Fittipaldo sat down with 93.7 The Fan recently to discuss the team's state of affairs. When the topic of Hard Knocks came up, Fittipaldo shared the team's views without mincing words.
"I guarantee you everyone in the building hates it," he said. "It's like anything. If the NFL is gonna make money off this and the teams are gonna benefit, the Steelers will hold their nose and they'll do it."
Fittipaldo went on to say that without the financial compensation involved, there is no way the team would participate. The Steelers have long been anti-Hard Knocks. Years ago, Mike Tomlin laughed at the idea of his team being on the show. But now, the team can't avoid it any longer.
"That's the only reason the Steelers are doing this," he said. "Mike Tomlin, I don't know if he's been on record, but I just know that covering this team for as long as I have that it's been a very distasteful thing for them to consider, and now it's here."
Unfortunately for the Steelers, Hard Knocks is happening regardless of Tomlin's or the organization's distaste for the program. The team will hopefully be in the middle of a run at the AFC North title when the crews show up. They must tune out the cameras and extra distractions and focus on playing Steelers football. If they can do that, it won't matter how much the organization hates Hard Knocks, it will just be one more thing they overcome in the 2024 season.
