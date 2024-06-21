Steelers Misjudged on Top Players List
The Pittsburgh Steelers might not have the pound-for-pound best roster in the National Football League, but their top players go toe-to-toe with any roster's best.
A recent list of the NFL's Top 100 players by CBS Sports' Pete Prisco includes three Steelers -- linebacker TJ Watt, wide receiver George Pickens, and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Watt was the highest-ranked Steeler, Prisco listed the edge rusher at No. 5. The only players ahead of Watt were quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive end Myles Garrett, offensive tackle Trent Williams, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
All were the best at their respective positions, and when it comes to the hybrid 3-4 linebacker that Watt plays (which these days falls colloquially under the umbrella term "edge rusher" along with defensive end), he is the highest, slotting four spots ahead of Dallas' Micah Parsons.
"[Watt] led the NFL in sacks with 19 last season and remains a true game-wrecker," Prisco wrote. "He bounced back from an injury-shortened 2022 to show he remains one of the game's best edge players."
Last season, Watt finished second to Garrett in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting, albeit with controversy. Watt was named Defensive Player of the Year by the NFL Network and AFC Defensive Player of the Year, and led Garrett in sacks (by five) and tackles (by 26). Watt's brother JJ, former All-Pro defensive end, was among many to voice disapproval.
Less Controversial
The next Steelers representative on the list was at No. 68 with Pickens.
"He had 63 catches in an offense that struggled to get good quarterback play last season," Prisco wrote. "But the most impressive number was his 18.1 yards-per-catch average. He is a big-play threat any time he is on the field and improved quarterback play will help him."
Last season, Pickens managed 1,140 receiving yards and his overall Pro Football Focus grade climbed from his rookie campaign -- 68.8 to 75.3. Competent quarterback play from either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields should help Pickens his numbers across the board.
Fair Assessment?
Fitzpatrick's spot at No. 71 is a bit murky -- Prisco cited an injury as one of the reasons the seventh-year defensive back. Fitzpatrick dropped 30 spots from the previous year's rankings. Whether or not injuries should affect a player's value when it comes to these lists is subjective, but the fact of the matter is Fitzpatrick was ranked the 4th best safety in the league heading into 2024 by PFF.
"Injuries in 2023 slowed Fitzpatrick, who missed multiple games and had a down year overall," PFF wrote. "While his run-defense grade still finished above 80.0, Fitzpatrick earned a coverage grade below 70.0 for just the second time in the past five seasons while logging a career-low 625 snaps, including the postseason."
One safety ranked below Fitzpatrick on the top safeties list, Miami's Jevon Holland, was ranked higher than Fitzpatrick. Holland was not on the list in prior years, and Prisco's reasoning for his placement leaves more questions than answers.
"[Holland] battled through some injuries last season and never looked comfortable in the Vic Fangio scheme," Prisco wrote. "But this is a talented player who will play a feature role under new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver."
Holland had injuries last season, like Fitzpatrick, though Fitzpatrick is an established stalwart at the safety position and Holland's ranking is based on what appears to be projection.
