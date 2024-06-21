Huge Deal Seals Fate of Steelers RB
PITTSBURGH -- The contract negotiations between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Najee Harris figured to be a huge storyline throughout the 2024 season. Harris, the team's first-round selection in 2021, is entering the final season of his rookie contract. The Steelers made the first move by declining his fifth-year option, meaning the teams either agree to an extension or Harris hits free agency next spring.
Recent league happenings are placing doubt on whether the two sides can hammer out an extension. General Manager Omar Khan stated that despite declining the fifth-year option, the team is open to finding a long-term deal with Harris. Even with this vote of confidence from Khan, there is a low possibility the Steelers extend Harris past 2024. The running back market is difficult for the players, and it's rare to get a deal that is enough guaranteed money and years compared to the other high-skill positions.
The odds are stacked against Harris, but he enters the year motivated to earn a long-term deal. He's likely hoping that he can match or exceed the contract just signed by New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson. NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the contract details on his X account.
Stevenson inked a four-year contract with the Patriots worth $36 million. The average annual salary of $9 million ranks seventh in the NFL among running backs.
What's also interesting about the deal is the guaranteed money and incentives included. The deal includes $17 million in guaranteed money. It also includes a signing bonus of $8 million, according to the team's release on the signing. With nearly half of the deal's money paid out in the first two years, the Patriots maintain the flexibility to get out of the deal if Stevenson declines.
What it means for the Steelers and Harris is the table is set. Stevenson has 2,318 yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons, while also missing five games in 2023. Harris stayed healthy enough to play in every game over that span and posted 2,468 yards from scrimmage. While Stevenson is more active in the passing game, Harris is the superior runner between the tackless. They are different types of players, but their production is similar and Harris' representation will rely on that in these negotiations.
The Steelers declined Harris' fifth-year option this offseason. If they picked it up, they would owe him $6.8 million for the 2025 season. If the team felt that number was too high, it's hard to envision them giving Harris an annual salary like Stevenson's. They have all season to figure it out, but it seems this newest RB contract seals Harris' fate with the Steelers.
