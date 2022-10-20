Steelers Open Damontae Kazee's Return Window

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is back at practice, the team announced today, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster.

Kazee started the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a fractured wrist in the team's final preseason game. He underwent surgery with the expectation to return roughly around Week 6.

Kazee said he "feels good" and expects to be back on the team sometime next week. The Steelers will need to remove a player from their active roster to activate the safety from IR.

Pittsburgh utilized Kazee as a third safety behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds in the secondary. At times, they played all three at the same time during the preseason.

