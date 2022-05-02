Steelers Decline Devin Bush's Fifth-Year Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker will play on the last year of his deal.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not pick up inside linebacker Devin Bush's fifth-year option, leaving 2021 as the final season under his rookie contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Steelers decided to let 2022 play out for the former 10th overall pick. Bush, who came off an ACL injury in 2021, recorded just 70 tackles and had two tackles for loss last season. Those numbers were down significantly from his 109-tackle rookie year that included four fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

Bush played just fives games in 2020 before his ACL injury. The Steelers believe there's interpretation that this upcoming season could be a major uptick for Bush, now being two years removed from the injury.

Bush's option would've cost the Steelers $10.9 million. He'll earn $6 million this season.

The Steelers also signed inside linebacker Myles Jack in free agency, and have second-year linebacker Buddy Johnson returning after missing much of last season with a foot injury.

Robert Spillane, Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III are also on the roster.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Announce Rookie Minicamp Dates

4 Bold Predictions About Steelers Rookie Class

Mike Tomlin on Drafting Connor Heyward

Cam Heyward and Kenny Pickett Will be Locker Mates

Mike Tomlin Thanks Kevin Colbert for Time With Steelers

What Steelers Are Getting With Kenny Pickett