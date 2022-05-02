Skip to main content

Steelers Decline Devin Bush's Fifth-Year Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker will play on the last year of his deal.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not pick up inside linebacker Devin Bush's fifth-year option, leaving 2021 as the final season under his rookie contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Steelers decided to let 2022 play out for the former 10th overall pick. Bush, who came off an ACL injury in 2021, recorded just 70 tackles and had two tackles for loss last season. Those numbers were down significantly from his 109-tackle rookie year that included four fumble recoveries and a touchdown. 

Bush played just fives games in 2020 before his ACL injury. The Steelers believe there's interpretation that this upcoming season could be a major uptick for Bush, now being two years removed from the injury. 

Bush's option would've cost the Steelers $10.9 million. He'll earn $6 million this season. 

The Steelers also signed inside linebacker Myles Jack in free agency, and have second-year linebacker Buddy Johnson returning after missing much of last season with a foot injury. 

Robert Spillane, Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III are also on the roster.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Announce Rookie Minicamp Dates

4 Bold Predictions About Steelers Rookie Class

Mike Tomlin on Drafting Connor Heyward

Cam Heyward and Kenny Pickett Will be Locker Mates

Mike Tomlin Thanks Kevin Colbert for Time With Steelers

What Steelers Are Getting With Kenny Pickett

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17057184_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Announce Rookie Minicamp Dates

By Noah Strackbein25 minutes ago
USATSI_16889247_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Commanders Sign Former Steelers OL Trai Turner

By Noah Strackbein45 minutes ago
USATSI_17329925_168388034_lowres
News

Louis Riddick Says Maybe Pittsburgh Will be Home Again

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (28)
AllSteelers+

4 Bold Predictions About Steelers Rookie Class

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_16828721_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Drafting Connor Heyward

By Noah StrackbeinMay 1, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (27)
News

Cam Heyward and Kenny Pickett Will be Locker Mates

By Noah StrackbeinMay 1, 2022
Heyward brothers
News

Cam Heyward's 'Priceless' Reaction to Steelers Drafting Brother Connor

By Noah StrackbeinMay 1, 2022
USATSI_17089742_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Safety Damontae Kazee

By Noah StrackbeinApr 30, 2022