Mike Tomlin Thanks Kevin Colbert for Time With Steelers

Mike Tomlin says thank you to Kevin Colbert for 15 years together.

PITTSBURGH -- For the final time, head coach Mik Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert have conducted an NFL Draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers. And after 15 years together, Tomlin took a minute to reflect on the efforts of the Super Bowl champion GM.

Tomlin opened his comments following the 2022 NFL Draft by thanking Colbert for what he's done for the organization.

"His contributors to this organization for 22-plus years has been exceptional and needs no endorsement from me," Tomlin said. "I've had an opportunity to come alongside this gentlemen for 15 of those years, and I just want to say it's been an absolute pleasure.

"Not only in terms of results, but the process itself. It's been a pleasure to come alongside him and evaluate talent and make the critical decisions. There's a lot of challenges in our business, but the spirit in which you attack them is everything. It's just been a pleasure to work with him.

"His mark an impact on his will continue to be felt. Played out in the lives in the men that we selected here today."

Since his arrival in 2000, the Steelers have won two Super Bowls and sent two players to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Over the last 15 years, Pittsburgh has not had a losing season.

And like the rest of Steelers Nation, Tomlin sent Colbert off with the words every fan would like to say.

"Thank you for 15 quality years," Tomlin said.

