Steelers Announce Rookie Minicamp Dates

The Pittsburgh Steelers get their first look at their 2022 rookie class.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their rookies hit the field for the first time in a black and gold uniform the week after Mother's Day.

The Steelers announced they will hold Rookie Minicamp from May 13-15 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in South Side.

The Steelers selected seven rookies during the 2022 NFL Draft, including first-round pick Kenny Pickett. They also signed 10 undrafted free agents and invited a handful of tryouts to minicamp.

This will begin the team's offseason program. From Rookie Minicamp, the Steelers will host organized team activities (OTAs) from May 24 through June 9, then Minicamp June 14-16.

