Steelers Announce Rookie Minicamp Dates
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have their rookies hit the field for the first time in a black and gold uniform the week after Mother's Day.
The Steelers announced they will hold Rookie Minicamp from May 13-15 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in South Side.
The Steelers selected seven rookies during the 2022 NFL Draft, including first-round pick Kenny Pickett. They also signed 10 undrafted free agents and invited a handful of tryouts to minicamp.
This will begin the team's offseason program. From Rookie Minicamp, the Steelers will host organized team activities (OTAs) from May 24 through June 9, then Minicamp June 14-16.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
4 Bold Predictions About Steelers Rookie Class
Read More
Mike Tomlin on Drafting Connor Heyward
Cam Heyward and Kenny Pickett Will be Locker Mates
Steelers Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents
Kevin Colbert Gets Emotional Reflecting on Journey With Steelers
Mike Tomlin Thanks Kevin Colbert for Time With Steelers
What Steelers Are Getting With Kenny Pickett
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook