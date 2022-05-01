Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Drafting Connor Heyward

It's not the bloodline the Pittsburgh Steelers like in Connor Heyward.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Connor Heyward in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, creating four groups of brothers within the locker room. But being Cam Heyward's sibling isn't why Heyward ended up in black and gold.

"Cam just happens to be his big brother," head coach Mike Tomlin said on Heyward. "I say that and I mean it. Connor's resume speaks for itself. He's a Swiss army knife. He's very talented. He has a nice skillset. He's a capable runner, he's very good in terms of the screen game, timing and feel. He made some plays down the field as a tight end in that offense. He's a physical guy.

"We imagine he'll be an offensive contributor and teams. He was very worthy of that consideration."

Tomlin now has T.J. Watt and Derek Watt, Terrell and Trey Edmunds, Khalil and Carlos Davis, and the Heywards on his roster. It isn't keeping it in the family that attracts him, though.

"We value the intangible quality," Tomlin said, making it known each player is there on their own merit. "When you're doing business with one, it probably gives you an idea of the intangible quality of the other."

Even when they made the selection, Cam was made sure to be left out. Although he was pretty interested in seeing if the Steelers grabbed his brother, Heyward made sure he was the last to know.

"It was none of Cam's business," Tomlin said.

But the head coach made sure to call his defensive captain after he hung-up with his little brother and newest Pittsburgh Steeler.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Cam Heyward and Kenny Pickett Will be Locker Mates

Steelers Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

Kevin Colbert Gets Emotional Reflecting on Journey With Steelers

Mike Tomlin Thanks Kevin Colbert for Time With Steelers

What Steelers Are Getting With Kenny Pickett