4 Bold Predictions About Steelers Rookie Class

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL Draft class is complete, and as always, people have immediate responses to how this year's rookie will play out.

Well, I have some too. After looking through the seven selections and 10 undrafted free agent signings, a few things stood out. And as we approach rookie minicamp and the beginning of the offseason program, there's some bold predictions to be made about the team's newest players.

George Pickens Moves Chase Claypool to the Slot

People might try to fight this one, but Claypool's best action last season was in the slot. He's able to utilize his 6-foot-4 frame a lot better against smaller defensive backs, and doesn't seems to be so one-dimensional.

Pickens is a much better route runner and possesses that a ton of after-the-catch ability. If the Steelers want to move on from Diontae Johnson in 2023, Pickens can play the X, that's how good his feet are.

Claypool isn't taking a demotion, he's just adjusting to a new place on the field. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada already said Claypool has the ability to play the slot and he's open to moving pieces around.

Connor Heyward Finds His Way Into the Backfield

The Steelers didn't do much about their running back depth outside of signing an undrafted free agent. But when Mike Tomlin spoke about sixth-round pick Connor Heyward, he mentioned his ability to run the football.

"He's a Swiss army knife," Tomlin said. "He's very talented. He has a nice skillset. He's a capable runner, he's very good in terms of the screen game, timing and feel."

The Steelers aren't, or at least can't be, sold on Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell as their only options for another season. Heyward might not be the best option to run the ball 10 times per game, but he could be a contributor to replace Najee Harris from time to time.

Don't be surprised if he's the tight end that plays running back as well.

These UDFA Make the Team

The Steelers added 10 undrafted free agents, and while rookie minicamp will tell the tale of who to truly watch, these three have the best shot at first glance.

Tyree Johnson, OLB, Texas A&M

Johnson is a four-year contributor for Texas A&M, recording 8.5 sacks as a senior in 2021. The Steelers don't have much depth at outside linebacker, and unless they make a splash signing late in training camp, he certainly has an opportunity to be a part of the group.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Oklahoma State

We just talked about how the Steelers will turn to Heyward to help out in the running back, but they want more options as well. Warren rushed for 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and was a contributor in the receiving game as well.

At 5-foot-8, 215 pounds, he contains the NFL body to make something happen. Even if he's fourth on the depth chart, he's got a chance to make this team.

Jake Dixon, OT, Duquesne

Two Duquesne players on the Steelers this season? It makes sense.

Dixon transferred to offensive tackle this season after being a starter at tight end the year before. Prior to that, he played volleyball at Duquesne.

He's a raw talent that has a 6-foot-6, 290-pound body. The Steelers could turn that into something, and it's much easier to sculpt a raw talent than someone who's developed the wrong way. Plus, he's a local guy.

Mason Rudolph is Gone

The Steelers always bring four quarterbacks into training camp, so the addition of Chris Oladokun doesn't really scream that they're done with Rudolph. However, the $3 million they have to spend to keep Rudolph as their third-string quarterback is not something they want to do.

Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett are the real competition for the starting job. Rudolph and Oladokun will compete for the final roster spot, and unfortunately, for Rudolph, it doesn't make sense to keep someone who will be inactive on a $3 million deal.

Now, if Oladokun doesn't have any NFL capability, you can't keep him around. But as the summer rolls on and preseason begins, teams will make phone calls about players available for trade.

Rudolph's name will be one of them. And if the Steelers get an offer that makes sense, he'll be gone by Week 1.

If they don't, chances are he's still on his way out.

