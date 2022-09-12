Steelers Taking Deeper Look at Najee Harris Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are being extra cautious with running back Najee Harris's foot injury after leaving Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As of now, the Steelers believe the injury is a re-aggravation of the lisfranc sprain he suffered during training camp. But according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team is continuing to run tests to see if there's a deeper issue.

Harris limped off the field following a tackle in the fourth quarter and appeared to be aggravated on the sideline. He was seen after the game in a walking boot but did not have a boot on in the facility when seen on Monday.

Harris missed nearly a month the first time the injury occurred. If he does miss time, Jaylen Warren is listed as the backup on the depth chart.

