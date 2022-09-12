Skip to main content

Steelers Taking Deeper Look at Najee Harris Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back is believed to be in the clear, but the team is being cautious.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are being extra cautious with running back Najee Harris's foot injury after leaving Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As of now, the Steelers believe the injury is a re-aggravation of the lisfranc sprain he suffered during training camp. But according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team is continuing to run tests to see if there's a deeper issue. 

Harris limped off the field following a tackle in the fourth quarter and appeared to be aggravated on the sideline. He was seen after the game in a walking boot but did not have a boot on in the facility when seen on Monday. 

Harris missed nearly a month the first time the injury occurred. If he does miss time, Jaylen Warren is listed as the backup on the depth chart. 

