Steelers Defeat Cowboys in Hall of Fame Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers open their preseason with a win in Canton, Ohio.

The Pittsburgh Steelers open the 2021 preseason with a win, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 in Canton, Ohio.

In a stadium full of fans for the first time in a year, the Steelers took full advantage of their backups looking to shine. Pittsburgh saw strong performances from their backup quarterbacks, running backs and some defensive standouts on their way to a 16-0 run after falling behind 3-0.

The Steelers offense was led by Mason Rudolph, who finished with 84 passing yards, and Najee Harris, who rushed for 22 yards on seven carries. Chase Claypool also had three catches for 62 yards.

On defense, Donovan Stiner had the team's first interception. Justin Layne forced a fumble that was recovered by Antoine Brooks Jr., and Alex Highsmith, Quincy Roche, Cassius Marsh and Abdullah Anderson recorded their first sacks of the year.

Pressley Harvin III finished with four punts for 183 yards, averaging 45.8 yards per punt.

The Steelers will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

5 Things to Watch in Steelers Preseason Kickoff

Former Ravens DT in Need of a Kidney

Steelers Plan to Use Three QBs in Hall of Fame Game

Steelers Have a (Backup) QB Competition

Terrell Edmunds Surgery and 5 Other Observations

Steelers Evaluating Benny Snell Jr. Injury

Five Thoughts: Steelers Season Has Plenty of Potential

Steelers Announce 2021 Hall of Honor Class

Ravens Sign Justin Houston

Sleepers Making a Case for Steelers Roster