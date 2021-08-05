5 Things to Watch in Steelers Preseason Kickoff

Position battles, Dwayne Haskins and so much more. Pittsburgh Steelers football is back.

PITTSBURGH -- Football is BACK. The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off the preseason against the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

For the first time in a year, the Steelers will play a game with a loaded stadium, and even if it's not for any marbles, it's the most exciting day of Steelers Nation since they hosted Cleveland in January.

Tonight's game has plenty to catch but five things you cannot miss. Keep your eyes glued to the television - or the field, if you're lucky enough to be in attendance - and get ready to watch some Steelers football.

Wow, does that feel good to say.

Dwayne Haskins vs. Mason Rudolph

Haskins plans to turn the backup quarterback spot into a competition. He's made it know he's had talks with coaches about the future of the position. Tonight is his first opportunity to show he's the man for the job.

On the other hand, Rudolph has grown every time he's stepped on the field during a game. He didn't play terribly during his Week 17 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

He needs to play better in the Hall of Fame game.

If this quarterback battle is going to continue to be a talking point, both need to show they're capable NFL passers. If either one struggles, especially with a beat-up offensive line protecting them, the scale will tip drastically to one side.

The most important thing to watch tonight is these two.

Rookie Debuts Under Rough Circumstances

Najee Harris and Kendrick Green will get the start for the Steelers tonight, but it's not going to be very pretty around them. With the offensive line starting three backups, it's hard to say Harris is going to have a 100-yard night or Green is going to feel very comfortable.

It's not the best NFL debut for a rookie, but it's still their NFL debut. Watch for Green's ability to move and, during screen plays, his quickness down the field. It's stood out at training camp.

Harris believes his job is to miss the first tackle. He'll probably have to do that on every run. But still, if he can shine, Steelers and Steelers fans are going to be thrilled.

The Cornerback Rotation

Chances are the starting cornerback set will be Cam Sutton, James Pierre and Antoine Brooks Jr. That will change depending on how well Brooks is playing.

This is the first time Pierre will get to show how shutdown his island is. It's always Sutton's first opportunity as top-dog on the field.

Brooks and Arthur Maulet are still competing for the slot job, but neither have stood out in good ways. This is their chance to show that they have what it takes to be effective off the edge and not such a liability in coverage.

It becomes a lot easier to play in the secondary when a quarterback doesn't have all the time he wants to make a throw.

Behind Sutton and Pierre, Justin Layne and Stephen Denmark are players to watch. Mark Gilbert as well. Someone needs to be this team's final corner.

Backup ILB

Buddy Johnson has impressed during training camp. Ulysees Gilbert III is probably the favorite to be the first man on the field behind Devin Bush and Robert Spillane. And Marcus Allen is another year into the league and growing with each day.

It's not the most exciting names to watch, but these three are going to play a significant role in the Steelers' defense and tonight is their first shot at winning that job.

It's not known who will start or finish, but expect Allen to be a situational player while Johnson and Gilbert handle the starting snaps. Behind them, Calvin Bundage has been no stranger at camp and could continue to play well.

Zach Gentry

This is going to come as a shock to a lot of people, but for the first time in four years, Gentry looks good. Big, athletic, reliable hands, ability to block - good.

Which is perfect for the Steelers. Behind Eric Ebron and Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh needs another tight end. Derek Watt has taken snaps at the position, and pretty much everywhere else on the field, but he's not big enough to line up there on most plays.

If Gentry can play well, he's the third tight end who will play a vital role in Matt Canada's offense. This group will run a lot of 12 and 13-personnel this season. Gentry needs to be a part of that if it's going to work.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

