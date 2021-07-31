Steelers Announce 2021 Hall of Honor Class

Tunch Ilkin is one of four former Pittsburgh Steelers selected to the 2021 Hall of Honor class.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their 2021 Hall of Fame inductees.

Linebacker, Jon Kolb

Wide receiver, Louis Lipps

Safety, Carnell Lake

Offensive lineman, Tunch Ilkin

Kolb is a four-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the Steelers All-Time Team. In 12 years in Pittsburgh, Kolb played 177 games, including 138 starts.

He was also finished fourth in the World's Strongest Man competition in 1978 and 1979.

Lipps is a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro. He played with the Steelers from 1984 through 1991, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and earning the team MVP in 1985 and 1989.

Lake is a five-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro. He spent 10 years with the Steelers from 1989 to 1998, and was eventually named to the team's All-Time Team.

Ilkin played with the Steelers from 1980-1992, earning two Pro Bowls. After his career, he became a vital part of the team's broadcasting network, retiring in 2021.

The inaugural class started in 2017. To be considered for the Hall of Honor, a player must be retired for at least three years and have spent at least three seasons with the Steelers.

The 2021 class will be inducted on Nov. 14 during the game against the Detroit Lions.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

