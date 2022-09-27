Steelers Make Depth Chart Change Along Defensive Line

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 4 with a change on their depth chart. After three games with Tyson Alualu at nose tackle, the team will move backup Montravius Adams into the starting role against the New York Jets.

Head coach Mike Tomlin kept it simple when addressing the depth chart change, stating "he's been playing better than Tyson."

Alualu, 35, is coming off ankle surgery last season and has six tackles through two games this year while playing over half of the defensive snaps just once.

Adams is in the midst of his second year with the Steelers after being signed by the team in Week 13 of last season. He'll make his fifth start for the team and has recorded two tackles and a pass deflection this season.

