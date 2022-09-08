PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the team's leading returning pass-catcher, was already dealing with a shoulder injury that put his chances of playing in the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals in question and the team's top wideout took another step in the wrong direction.

Johnson was limited during practice for a second day and left early on Thursday due to cramps. This marks the third-straight day Johnson has not completed a full practice as the team preps for Cincy.

The Steelers rule is typically that players need at least to practice in a limited capacity throughout the week to play. A full practice to end the week would go a long way for Johnson's availability, which offensive coordinator Matt Canada said they're expecting at this point.

George Pickens and Chase Claypool currently man the other two receiver positions for the Steelers, but they will have to dig deep to find a replacement for Johnson if he doesn't play. Gunner Olszewski, Steven Sims and Miles Boykin make up the second string of wideouts.

