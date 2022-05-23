Skip to main content

Report: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Misses His Youth Football Camp

The wide receiver was holding a camp prior to Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is receiving some criticism from parents after failing to show up at his youth football camp. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko, Johnson held a camp at Cupples Stadium in South Side over the weekend but was unable to show due to flight delays. 

FlexWork Sports Management, the group in charge of the event, told parents and children that Johnson's flight was delayed Sunday and he was unable to arrive in Pittsburgh. Batko reports Johnson's representative said they will make up the absence for the kids with a free event before training camp. 

One parent told Batko, "It was just very sketchy. My son, luckily, was happy-go-lucky. He didn't really care. The other kids he was with were devastated."

The cost of the camp was $125, according to FlexWork Sports Management's website. 

Johnson's expected presence in Pittsburgh this past weekend does leave an impression he could be at OTAs this week. The Steelers kick off camp on Tuesday. 

