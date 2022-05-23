The Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher is on the verge of being on another exclusive list.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been an unstoppable force since his first days in the NFL. As as he enters his sixth year in the league, the All-Pro pass-rusher is trying to join Reggie White in another unbelievable category.

Watt joined White in 2021 as the only two players in NFL history to have four-consecutive 13-plus sack seasons. Now, in 2022, he has an opportunity to add to White's exclusive list of accolades.

If Watt has 18 sacks this year, he and White will be the only two players in league history to have 90-plus sacks through their first six seasons. Watt is currently at 72. White had 95 over his first six years.

White's Sack Counts:

Rookie: 13

2nd Year: 18

3rd Year: 21

4th Year: 18

5th Year: 11

6th Year: 14

Watt's Sack Counts:

Rookie: 7

2nd Year: 13

3rd Year: 14.5

4th Year: 15

5th Year: 22.5

Of course, Watt will be chasing sole possession of the NFL's single-season sack record after tying it in 2021. And, if he lands 23 sacks in 2022, he'll tie White's 95 sack mark through six seasons.

He'll also be knocking on the door of triple digits in 2023.

