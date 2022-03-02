Malik Willis Unsure If He’s a Good Fit for Steelers

The top NFL Draft quarterback spoke about his meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the NFL Combine.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pittsburgh Steelers have met with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis a number of times throughout this NFL Draft process. He’s not sure if it’s the right fit, though.

At least not yet.

Willis was asked about his compatibility with the Steelers and was honest about his thoughts.

"I'm not sure. I don't know. I don't enough about their offense. I met the coaches and I can get behind that. They're good people."

Willis was a hot topic for the Steelers at the Senior Bowl last month. He, along with Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, are considered two of the top passers in this year’s draft. Both of whom Pittsburgh has their eyes on.

As for his fit in the NFL - if it's not with the Steelers - Willis knows he'll work in one style of offense.

"One that scores point," Willis laughed.

