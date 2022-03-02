Skip to main content
Player(s)
Malik Willis
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Malik Willis Unsure If He’s a Good Fit for Steelers

The top NFL Draft quarterback spoke about his meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the NFL Combine.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pittsburgh Steelers have met with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis a number of times throughout this NFL Draft process. He’s not sure if it’s the right fit, though. 

At least not yet.

Willis was asked about his compatibility with the Steelers and was honest about his thoughts. 

"I'm not sure. I don't know. I don't enough about their offense. I met the coaches and I can get behind that. They're good people."

Willis was a hot topic for the Steelers at the Senior Bowl last month. He, along with Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, are considered two of the top passers in this year’s draft. Both of whom Pittsburgh has their eyes on.

As for his fit in the NFL - if it's not with the Steelers - Willis knows he'll work in one style of offense. 

"One that scores point," Willis laughed.

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Matt Corral Confident in Replacing Ben Roethlisberger for Steelers

Antonio Brown Set to Perform at Rolling Loud

Kevin Colbert on Roles of Kevin Dotson, Zach Banner Next Season

Stephon Tuitt Shows First Sign of Returning to Steelers

Steelers Spent No Extra Time on Kenny Pickett

Malik WillisPittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16817986_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Malik Willis Unsure If He’s a Good Fit for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
11 seconds ago
USATSI_16625022_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Mitchell Trubisky Overshadows NFL Combine News for Steelers

By
Noah Strackbein and
Donnie Druin
3 hours ago
USATSI_17440830_168388034_lowres
News

Matt Corral Confident in Replacing Ben Roethlisberger

By Noah Strackbein
3 hours ago
USATSI_16741693_168388034_lowres (1)
News

It Sure Sounds Like Steelers Will Re-Sign JuJu Smith-Schuster

By Noah Strackbein
5 hours ago
USATSI_17443885_168388034_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Set to Perform at Rolling Loud

By Noah Strackbein
15 hours ago
USATSI_17591014_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Showing More Interest in Jimmy Garoppolo

By Noah Strackbein
19 hours ago
USATSI_16766747_168388034_lowres
News

Kevin Colbert on Roles of Kevin Dotson, Zach Banner Next Season

By Noah Strackbein
20 hours ago
USATSI_13548561_168388034_lowres
News

Stephon Tuitt Shows First Sign of Returning to Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
21 hours ago