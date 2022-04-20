Skip to main content

Dwayne Haskins Wife Made 911 Call Morning of Death

More details on the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

PITTSBURGH -- The tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was left with questions after the heartbreaking news broke earlier this month. 

Haskins, 24, was killed after being struck by a dump truck while attempting to cross I-595 in South Florida, early Saturday, April 9. In a 911 call first obtained by Miami reporter Andy Slater, his wife, Kalabrya Haskins said her husband was going to get gas.

Haskins' wife told a 911 dispatcher that her husband called her and said he was stuck on the side of the highway and was going to go get gas. When he didn't call back, Kalabrya tried calling and then called for help.

Kalabrya Haskins: "My husband, he was stuck on the side of the highway. He had to go walk and get gas. We were on the phone. He said he was going to call me back. I kept calling and kept calling and he wasn't answering. Eventually, I continued to call him and the phone cut off."

Dispatcher: "I don't want you to panic, but I am going to be honest with you. We do have an incident on the highway, but I can't confirm if that's your husband or not."

Kalabrya Haskins: "Do you have a description of him? How long ago was..."

Dispatcher: "We have units in route right now. I think rescue just got on scene. Hang tight."

Haskins was struck by the dump truck and another vehicle while trying to cross. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There will be a Celebration of Life held for Haskins on Friday, April 22, with visiting hours from 9-11 a.m. It'll take place at Pittsburgh's Allegheny Center Alliance Church.

