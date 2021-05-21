Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Steelers' Eric Ebron Will Join Elite Tight End Group in Nashville

Tight End University welcomed Pittsburgh Steelers' Eric Ebron this week.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- Tight End University welcomed Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Eric Ebron to their group of participants.

Last week, Tight End U announced Ebron will be joining a long list of credible players at the position to join them in Nashville this summer. 

The group was created by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olson, and invites several of the league's best tight ends to work out together during the offseason. 

Ebron is joining AFC North rivals Mark Andrews and David Njoku, along with Kittle, Kelce, Olson, Darren Waller, TJ Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Robert Tonyan, Noah Fant, Zach Ertz, Cole Kmet, Jonnu Smith and rookie Kyle Pitts at the event. 

It's not know what the tight ends' time in Nashville will consist of, but with all the elite players at the position, you'd imagine everyone who attends will gain some knowledge to better their game.

Ebron is heading into the final year of his contract with the Steelers. Pittsburgh selected Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round of last month's draft, but there doesn't seem to be much pressure on the rookie to surpass Ebron anytime soon. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

3 Steelers Entering Make-or-Break Season

Steelers Would Take Risk by Signing Morgan Moses

Two Steelers Selected to NFLPA's Rising Stars List

Are the Steelers Still Super Bowl Contenders?

Chase Claypool Predicted to Lead Steelers WRs

3 Moves You Can Expect Steelers to Make

How Does Big Ben Stack Up Against AFC North QBs?

USATSI_15118766_168388034_lowres
News

Ravens Have Best Odds to Land Julio Jones in Trade

2020_Practice_0924ce_0196
News

Steelers' Eric Ebron Will Join Elite Tight End Group in Nashville

USATSI_12052442_168388034_lowres
News

Tim Tebow Takes Over NFL Jersey Sales in Less Than 24 Hours

USATSI_13827942_168388034_lowres (1)
GM Report

3 Steelers Entering Make-Or-Break Seasons

USATSI_11233410_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Would Take Risk by Signing Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses

USATSI_15085583_168388034_lowres
News

Two Steelers Selected to NFLPA's Rising Stars List

USATSI_15204603_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Fantasy Analyst Not Sold on Steelers Offensive Value

USATSI_15112996_168388034_lowres
News

Chase Claypool Predicted to Lead Steelers Receiving Group