    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Taken to Hospital With Injury

    The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver left in the first half against the Broncos.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was taken to the hospital after suffering a shoulder injury against the Denver Broncos. 

    Smith-Schuster left the game in the second quarter after hurting himself on an end-around. The wideout met Broncos safety Kareem Jackson at the line of scrimmage and was in noticeable pain after the play. 

    Pittsburgh's trainer tended to Smith-Schuster on the sideline briefly before heading into the tunnel. He was ruled out and taken the hospital. 

    Tomlin said he'll continue to update Smith-Schuster's injury throughout the week as more information becomes available. 

    The wideout was the Steelers' first of three injuries throughout the game. Linebacker Devin Bush (groin) and running back Najee Harris (cramps) were unable to finish as well. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Najee Harris Rushes for First 100-Yard Game

    Najee Harris Leaves Broncos Game With Injury

    Devin Bush Leaves Broncos Game With Injury

    Steelers Add Russell Wilson to QB Options for 2022

    USATSI_16930286_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Give Update on Bush, Harris, Smith-Schuster Injuries

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16930690_168388034_lowres
    News

    Joe Burrow Taken to Hospital After Bengals Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16929676_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Taken to Hospital With Injury

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_16786181_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers RB Najee Harris Rushes for First 100-Yard Game

    54 minutes ago
    USATSI_16929182_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Get Back on Track, Defeating Broncos in Week 5

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16929691_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers RB Najee Harris Questionable to Return vs. Broncos

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13184099_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers LB Devin Bush Leaves Broncos Game With Leg Injury

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16605734_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Ruled Out vs. Broncos

    2 hours ago