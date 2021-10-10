Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Taken to Hospital With Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver left in the first half against the Broncos.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was taken to the hospital after suffering a shoulder injury against the Denver Broncos.

Smith-Schuster left the game in the second quarter after hurting himself on an end-around. The wideout met Broncos safety Kareem Jackson at the line of scrimmage and was in noticeable pain after the play.

Pittsburgh's trainer tended to Smith-Schuster on the sideline briefly before heading into the tunnel. He was ruled out and taken the hospital.

Tomlin said he'll continue to update Smith-Schuster's injury throughout the week as more information becomes available.

The wideout was the Steelers' first of three injuries throughout the game. Linebacker Devin Bush (groin) and running back Najee Harris (cramps) were unable to finish as well.

