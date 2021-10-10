Steelers RB Najee Harris Rushes for First 100-Yard Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie found his feet in Week 5.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Najee Harris rushed for his first 100-yard performance in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.

Harris has struggled to find traction in the Steelers' first four games of the season, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry and 46.3 yards per game heading into Week 5. Against the Broncos, Harris's feet were found, rushing 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers offense put up their most points of the season at Heinz Field. Their 27-19 outing moved them to 2-3 on the season. The offense totaled 392 yards against Denver.

Check out some highlights from the rookie's historic day.

