Steelers Final Week 4 Injury Report vs. Packers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get a number of starters back for their Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers will have both outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith back from groin injuries, along with wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) and Diontae Johnson (knee). Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec) was a full participant at practice the last two days as well.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring) is listed as questionable after being limited on Thursday and not participating on Friday.

Pittsburgh will be without starting right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion), offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (ankle) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee). Davis hasn't played since Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers kick off against the Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

