T.J. Watt on Return to Green Bay, Dressing as Brett Favre for Halloween

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker wasn't an Aaron Rodgers fan growing up, but his Packers roots run deep.

PITTSBURGH -- It might have been a while since T.J. Watt has been a Green Bay Packers fan, but the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker still remembers his days growing up at Lambeau Field.

This won't be the first time Watt plays in the historic stadium. In 2016, Wisconsin beat LSU at Lambeau with Watt lining up at outside linebacker for the Badgers.

"It'll be a special moment just like it was in college," Watt said. "I had a couple buddies send pictures. My best friend growing up had row 2 or 3 right by the Packers tunnel, and we would always try to catch the players' gloves and stuff like that after the game."

The Steelers linebacker remembers watching Green Bay games with his grandfather growing up and says there will be plenty of family and friends in attendance this Sunday from his hometown of Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

"A lot of family moments gathering around the TV," Watt said on his Packers memories. "We didn't go to many games, when I did it was with my friends. Obviously, Green Bay is very, very big back home, so to be able to play in a historical venue like Lambeau is something special."

Don't worry, little T.J. wasn't rocking the Aaron Rodgers jersey growing up. By the time the Packers play-caller was taking off, Watt's brother J.J. was playing for the Houston Texans, and the family's fandom went with him.

That being said, he wasn't always an enemy of Green Bay quarterbacks.

"I think I was Brett Favre four or five times for Halloween," Watt laughed. "That's kind of how it was in my family."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

