Steelers First Injury Report of Week 5 vs. Broncos

The Pittsburgh Steelers initial injury report is much longer than expected.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' initial Week 5 injury report is a long one, as 10 players missed or were limited in practice on Wednesday.

The list is highlighted by veterans Cam Heyward, Ben Roethlisberger and Trai Turner. Heyward (neck) and Turner (illness) were limited while Roethlisberger (pec/hip) did not practice to begin the week.

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) and Chase Claypool (hamstring) were limited as well, alongside offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (ankle).

Cornerback Cam Sutton (groin), offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (hip) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

In other news, right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) was a full participant at practice. Okorafor missed Week 4 while in the concussion protocol but appears to be making his way back for Week 5.

The Steelers host the Broncos Sunday at Heinz Field.

