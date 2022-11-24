Steelers Nursing Four Injuries to Start Colts Prep

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started preparation for the Indianapolis Colts with seven players sidelined, four of whom are dealing with injuries.

Wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) and center Mason Cole (foot) did not practice. All four were mentioned by head coach Mike Tomlin during his Week 12 press conference and could continue to be held out throughout the week.

Tomlin didn't shut the door on any to play against the Colts, but said Cole is the only player who's hopeful to see the field.

MORE: Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren

The Steelers also held out linebacker T.J. Watt, and defensive tackles Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi for vet days off.

The Steelers had an extra practice day to start the week and will continue to work through Saturday before heading to Indy for Monday night.

